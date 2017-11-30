Bringing The World Home To You

Need A Change From A Traditional Christmas Tree?

Published November 30, 2017 at 7:03 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene with more Christmas tree news. Yesterday, we told you about police stopping a car because the tree on top was so large they could barely see the vehicle. Well, there's now news of upside down Christmas trees. The pointy part where the angel goes is at the bottom. You can buy them at Target, but they're pricey. And if that's too fancy, consider the cone weed - the weed in Huntersville, N.C., that grew up through an orange traffic cone. Firefighters decorated it before the traffic cone was taken away. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

