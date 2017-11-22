Bringing The World Home To You

Neighbors Complain After Nightly 'Taps' Playing

Published November 22, 2017 at 6:59 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with news of political compromise. Glen Rock, Pa., showed the way when local resident Joshua Corney started playing a recording of "Taps" every night over loudspeakers. Neighbors complained. The American Civil Liberties Union defended him. At last, all have agreed "Taps" will continue but at a nearby cemetery.

(SOUNDBITE OF BUGLE CALL)

INSKEEP: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

