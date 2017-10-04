Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Beep Baseball' Brings Adapted Game To Those Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired

Published October 4, 2017 at 1:45 PM EDT
Indy Thunder players pose with their blindfolds. (Allison Light/WLRN News)
Indy Thunder players pose with their blindfolds. (Allison Light/WLRN News)

The New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins in Tuesday night’s American League wild card playoff game. Wednesday night, in the National League, the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies. It’s the first step on the road to Major League Baseball’s World Series.

Allison Light (@allisondlight) of WLRN in Miami has the story of another world series held recently in Florida. It was for blind and visually impaired players who play a specially adapted game called beep baseball.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.