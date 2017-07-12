Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Happy Birthday To Henry David Thoreau

Published July 12, 2017 at 5:51 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a happy birthday to Henry David Thoreau, the Massachusetts writer who was born 200 years ago today in 1817. He wrote, the mass of men lead lives of quiet desperation. Thoreau lived quietly by a pond, except when in jail. He was arrested for refusing to pay taxes due to his opposition to a war. It's sometimes claimed that Ralph Waldo Emerson asked him, what are you doing in there? And Thoreau allegedly replied, what are you doing out there? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories