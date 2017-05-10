Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Like Champagne And France, Vermont Beer Is Only From Vermont

Published May 10, 2017 at 4:54 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep with facts about alcohol. Scotch whisky is made in Scotland. Bourbon is made in America. Years ago, Congress formally said bourbon is America's native spirit. Now some, but not all brewers, want Vermont beer made in Vermont. The Vermont Brewers Association is protesting out-of-state brewers who capitalize on the name. But, come on, don't be so literal. I mean, who wouldn't want a Vermont Farmhouse Ale made in Berkeley, Calif.? It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories