Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
WUNC Music
WUNC Music is curated locally with songs that inspire, energize and bring joy to listeners across North Carolina. It’s a place for music discovery and a home to old favorites.

Jeff Tweedy Revisits His Catalog On New Album, Shares Acoustic 'Laminated Cat'

By Lars Gotrich
Published April 13, 2017 at 2:09 PM EDT
Jeff Tweedy's new album, <em>Together At Last</em>, comes out June 23.
Jeff Tweedy's new album, <em>Together At Last</em>, comes out June 23.

Given his decades of making music, maybe it was long overdue for Jeff Tweedy to look back. Together At Last is the first in a proposed series where the Wilco, Loose Fur and Golden Smog catalogs are given an intimate treatment; just Tweedy's voice and an acoustic guitar.

Today's announcement comes with a stripped-down version of "Laminated Cat," a favorite among those of us who always wished for more albums by Loose Fur, Tweedy's band with Jim O'Rouke and Glenn Kotche. The original is a hypnotic whir of weird rock 'n roll, but here that slippery guitar riff beds Tweedy's still-very-obtuse lyrics.

Together At Lastcomes out June 23 via .

Track list:

"Via Chicago"
"Laminated Cat"
"Lost Love"
"Muzzle Of Bees"
"Ashes Of American Flags"
"Dawned On Me"
"In A Future Age"
"I'm Trying To Break Your Heart"
"Hummingbird"
"I'm Always In Love"
"Sky Blue Sky"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

WUNC Music
Lars Gotrich
Listen to the Viking's Choice playlist, subscribe to the .
See stories by Lars Gotrich
More Stories