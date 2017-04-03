Bringing The World Home To You

It's National Retirement Planning Week. Here's How To Start Saving

Published April 3, 2017 at 1:33 PM EDT

A coalition of consumer and financial groups wants Americans to think more about retirement. The National Retirement Planning Coalition has dubbed this National Retirement Planning Week. According to the Employee Benefit Research Institute, only 60 percent of people in the U.S. are saving for retirement.

Here & Now‘s Jeremy Hobson goes through some common questions about retirement saving, including how to start, with CBS News’ Jill Schlesinger(@jillonmoney), host of “Jill on Money” and the podcast “Better Off.”

