Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

In just a minute, we're going to ask our panelists to predict what will be the big surprise coming out of this weekend's Super Bowl.

Now panel, what will be the big story out of this weekend's Super Bowl? Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: It'll look like Atlanta wins because they score more touchdowns, but the Patriots will get the NFL's electoral votes and Tom Brady will declare victory.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Luke Burbank.

LUKE BURBANK: A shocking wardrobe malfunction for Lady Gaga when she accidentally remembers to wear clothes.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Faith Salie.

FAITH SALIE: Beyonce will give birth during halftime, and her babies will be Lady Gaga's backup dancers.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we will ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also Roxanne Roberts, Luke Burbank, Faith Salie. Thanks to all of you, every single one of you for listening.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

