Participants Fail To Break Haggis Throwing Record

Published January 30, 2017 at 6:03 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. There was an athletic contest this weekend that measures physical strength, steely will and the chance for national glory. All you had to do was throw a piece of haggis more than 270 feet and, thus, set a new world record. This annual haggis throwing tradition happens in Scotland, of course, where the dish of spiced sheep's organs is considered a delicacy. The prize for beating the world record was a lifetime supply of haggis. No one was able to do it, which makes me wonder if they were really trying. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
