Newlyweds Turn Ohio's I-35 Into A Dance Floor

Published November 30, 2016 at 6:37 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. An Ohio couple had just gotten married and they were on their way to the reception in downtown Dayton. Short drive, except an accident snarled traffic for two hours. The couple could have cursed the world, but instead...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "WHEN YOU SAY NOTHING AT ALL")

ALISON KRAUSS: (Singing) When you say nothing at all.

GREENE: ...They turned Highway 35 into a dance floor. Their videographer was stuck nearby and got out to capture the first dance, the bride's wedding dress lit up by the glow of headlights. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
