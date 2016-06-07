Bringing The World Home To You

Oops. Wrong National Anthem Is Played

Published June 7, 2016 at 6:11 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene - pretty emotional when your national country's national anthem plays at an Olympic medal ceremony or another international sporting event. And at the University of Phoenix Stadium the other night, Uruguay's soccer team was ready to play Mexico, standing proudly to hear their anthem.

(SOUNDBITE OF CHILEAN NATIONAL ANTHEM)

GREENE: They looked disappointed when the Chilean anthem played instead. Organizers apologized to the Uruguay national team and also to the people of Uruguay. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
