Fresh Air Weekend: Autism; New Historical Fiction; The Future Of Yellowstone

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Electric Currents And An 'Emotional Awakening' For One Man With Autism:Switched On author John Elder Robison says the emotional empathy he gained after receiving transcranial magnetic stimulation was intense. "It's like I lost a protective shield," he says.

From A Whaling Ship To A Mysterious Painting, New Novels Deliver Big Thrills:Reviewer Maureen Corrigan says Ian McGuire's The North Waterand Dominic Smith's The Last Painting of Sara de Vosare suspensefulhistorical novels that may just give readers nightmares.

Is Yellowstone National Park In Danger Of Being 'Loved To Death'?:Each year, the park attracts millions of visitors and provides a home to countless animal species. But journalist David Quammen warns that balancing tourism and preservation can be tricky.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

