How Many Times Do We Have To Tell You? Watch What's In Your Carry-On

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good Morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. An airline passenger in Bellingham, Wash. placed a marijuana grinder in a carry-on bag. What happened next leads us to offer advice. If you're going to pack your pot grinder in your carry-on, it might be better if the grinder was not shaped like a hand grenade. The bomb-shaped device forced an evacuation and delayed flights, but the passenger and his luggage finally flew. In Washington state, after all, recreational marijuana is legal. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.