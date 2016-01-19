Bringing The World Home To You

Belgian Astronomers Honor David Bowie With A Constellation

Published January 19, 2016 at 7:52 AM EST

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SPACE ODDITY")

DAVID BOWIE: (Singing) This is Major Tom to ground control.

MONTAGNE: And the stars do look very different today. Belgian astronomers have honored David Bowie with a constellation. Look up and see it near Mars - seven stars shaped like a lightning bolt - a tribute to the man who brought us "Space Oddity," "Starman" and "Life On Mars." Bowie may now be in the great unknown, but his constellation shines on. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

