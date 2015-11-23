Bringing The World Home To You

Belgians Tweet Cat Photos During Terror Lockdown

Published November 23, 2015 at 6:55 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep. Brussels police asked a favor over the weekend. They were conducting raids for suspected terrorists. And they asked the public not to disclose details on social media. People complied in an unexpected way. Unable to keep completely silent, they posted pictures under the hash tag, #BrusselsLockDown - pictures of cats, cats in hiding, peering out of windows, wearing superhero masks, even chewing on toilet paper. The good guys struck back. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

