John Lennon's 'Imagine' Becomes A Symbol Of Healing

Published November 16, 2015 at 6:10 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene in Paris, where a man pulled up on a bicycle Saturday, towing a grand piano and began playing John Lennon's "Imagine." He was outside the Bataclan, the concert venue where gunmen killed dozens of people Friday.

(SOUNDBITE OF JOHN LENNON SONG, "IMAGINE")

GREENE: Yesterday, the British newspaper The Guardian identified him as Davide Martello. He said he'd been in a pub in Germany when he saw news of the attacks and immediately hit the road for Paris. I can't bring people back, he said, but I can inspire them with music. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition