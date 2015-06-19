Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Seagull Injures Classic Pianist

Published June 19, 2015 at 6:52 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. In the early 1980s, the English music scene brought us the new wave band A Flock of Seagulls. Now, the seagulls have turned on a leading classical pianist. Paul Lewis was walking to rehearsal in Liverpool when a seagull dove at him. He ducked, then stumbled and put out a hand to break his fall. He sprained a finger - not good for a pianist. He will miss a music festival this weekend, as he put it, for seagull reasons. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition