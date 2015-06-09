FIFA Movie Lands With A Thud In U.S. Theaters

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

The women's World Cup isn't the only thing premiering from FIFA. There's also a feature film that opened in the U.S. on Friday - a $30 million drama called "United Passions."

FIFA financed the movie, which details the history of soccer's governing body, starting from humble beginnings in the early 1900s...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "UNITED PASSIONS")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) (Foreign language spoken).

UNIDENTIFIED ACTORS: (As characters) FIFA.

MONTAGNE: All the way up to recent corruption allegations.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "UNITED PASSIONS")

TIM ROTH: (As Sepp Blatter) I don't know where the money's gone. I mean, I have my suspicions.

UNIDENTIFIED ACTRESS: (As character) You've been betrayed. You could go to prison.

ROTH: (As Sepp Blatter) Their whole machine's going to blow up.

SHAPIRO: That's Oscar nominated-actor Tim Roth playing FIFA President Sepp Blatter. Despite a big budget and a few high-profile cast members, critics panned the movie as a blatant propaganda.

MONTAGNE: On its opening weekend here in the U.S., it made just $900, according to the Associated Press. The movie only played in 10 theaters. The Hollywood Reporter found a cinema in Phoenix that sold just one ticket.

So to borrow a soccer term - it was a flop.