Switch-Pitcher Makes It To The Major League Mound

Pat Venditte has the rare ability to pitch both left and right-handed. He even prompted a rule change in the professional rule book, requiring the pitcher declare which arm he plans to pitch with.

Last week, Venditte made his debut for his first professional major team – the Oakland Athletics. From Here & Now contributing station WPLN, Emil Moffatt reports on this ambidextrous pitcher’s journey to the major league mound.

Emil Moffatt, reporter and Morning Edition host for WPLN. He tweets @EmilMoffatt.

