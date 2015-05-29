God Sues Equifax And Wins

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. For those who doubt, a federal court confirms that God exists. He lives in Brooklyn and now has a credit score. A man named God Gazarov sued Equifax after years of being denied loans because the credit agency doubted his name. Equifax said its computer systems wouldn't issue a credit report to God. After winning his battle, God Gazarov said he was named after his grandfather, and I never claimed I'm the Almighty. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.