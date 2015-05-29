Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

God Sues Equifax And Wins

Published May 29, 2015 at 7:50 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. For those who doubt, a federal court confirms that God exists. He lives in Brooklyn and now has a credit score. A man named God Gazarov sued Equifax after years of being denied loans because the credit agency doubted his name. Equifax said its computer systems wouldn't issue a credit report to God. After winning his battle, God Gazarov said he was named after his grandfather, and I never claimed I'm the Almighty. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition