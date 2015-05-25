Bringing The World Home To You

Fake Killer Whale To Ward Off Sea Lions

Published May 25, 2015 at 7:11 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Terry Buzzard built a life-sized orca 12 years ago. He did it to promote his whale-watching cruise business in Washington state. Now his fake killer whale is being put to work as a sea-bound scarecrow. Hundreds of huge sea lions have taken over the docks at the Port of Astoria in Oregon. The fake orca, a natural predator of the sea lion, should scare them off, Buzzard told KING-TV, unless the sea lions call his bluff. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition