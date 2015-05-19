Abandoned Books Spark Long Career In Law

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Renee Montagne. Joseph Crea was a young man during the Great Depression when he found some law books abandoned on the side of the road. They sparked a lifelong interest in law. He's still a professor emeritus at Brooklyn Law School, where he celebrated his 100th birthday yesterday. He taught classes up until last September. Crea says the secret to a long career is stay well and make sure they don't want to kick you out. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.