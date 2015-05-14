Bringing The World Home To You

'Black Love Matters' Movement Takes To The Streets In Milwaukee

Published May 14, 2015 at 1:33 PM EDT
Members of the Black Love Matters Movement convene during a march through a north side neighborhood. (LaToya Dennis)
“Black Lives Matter” has become a rallying cry across the U.S. among people upset about cases of police brutality against black men. In Milwaukee, another movement is afoot. It aims to let people know that black love also matters. LaToya Dennis from Here & Now contributor Milwaukee Public Radio reports.

