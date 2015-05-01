Bringing The World Home To You

South Dakota Election Settled By Dice Roll

Published May 1, 2015 at 7:26 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a quick way to resolve the 2016 presidential election. Rather than a year and a half of campaigning, roll the dice, which is what they did in Platte, S.D. The mayor's race was a rematch - Mayor Rick Gustad against Steve Christensen, whom he beat in 2013. This time it was too close to call. So in accordance with state law, they rolled a pair of dice. The incumbent rolled four; the challenger rolled seven and Platte has a new mayor. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition