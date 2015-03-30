Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

4-year-old Girl Boards Bus Alone At 3 A.M. To Get A Slushie

Published March 30, 2015 at 7:13 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Passengers on a city bus at 3 a.m. in Philadelphia saw something odd - a little girl dressed in a raincoat over her pajamas boarded by herself. She reportedly told other passengers, all I want is a slushie. She'd woken up hungry, slipped out the back door of her home and caught the bus. The driver called police, and the 4-year-old was safely returned to her family. On local TV, the girl's mom told her, yes, you can have a slushie. Next time, just ask me to take you. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition