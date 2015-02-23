Oversight Of Home Caregivers Said To Be Lacking

With the aging of the U.S. population, more elderly and disabled people than ever are receiving care in their own homes.

In California, the state pays for relatives and other caregivers for low-income residents. The program has a $7 billion budget and serves nearly half a million people.

But there’s concern that there’s not enough oversight to keep people safe. Anna Gorman of Kaiser Health News has the story.

Anna Gorman, senior correspondent for Kaiser Health News, based in Los Angeles. She tweets @annagorman.

