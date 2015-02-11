Bringing The World Home To You

Pepsi And Coke Grapple With Shrinking Demand For Soda

Published February 11, 2015 at 1:33 PM EST
(tigerzeye/Flickr)
(tigerzeye/Flickr)

PepsiCo today reported that the company’s revenue and profit fell in its fourth quarter, a day after The Coca-Cola Company reported that its earnings fell 55 percent last quarter.

Both companies are grappling with a weak demand for soda. Pepsi continues to rely on its snack business Frito-Lay to offset some of the declines in the soda market. CNN’s Maggie Lake discusses Pepsi and Coke’s struggles with Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd.

