Fresh Air Weekend: Bradley Cooper, Review Of 'Better Call Saul,' David Linden

Bradley Cooper: 'Sniper' Controversy Distracts From Film's Message About Vets:The film's depiction of the Iraq war has come under scrutiny. Cooper, who portrays Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, says the conversation is moving away from "the fact that 22 vets commit suicide each day."

'Better Call Saul,' The Prequel To 'Breaking Bad,' Is As Good As The First:The new AMC show is about public defender Jimmy McGill who adopts a sleazy new persona as Saul Goodman. The show has the same tight plots, rich characters and delicious twists as its parent series.

Fingertips To Hair Follicles: Why 'Touch' Triggers Pleasure And Pain:In his latest book, neuroscientist David Linden explains the science of touch. He tells Fresh Air how pain protects, why fingertips are so sensitive and why you can't read Braille with your genitals.

