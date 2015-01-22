Pro Golfer Brooke Pancake Signs Deal With Waffle House

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Well, here's one person who is not true to her name - Brooke Pancake. The 24-year-old pro golfer landed an endorsement from a sweet breakfast chain. No, not the International House of Pancakes; that would just make too much sense. She just inked a deal as the new face of Waffle House. When asked about details of her contract, Pancake could not say exactly how much Waffle House was paying her. But we can say we are pretty sure that she is bringing home the bacon. And you're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.