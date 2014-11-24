Bringing The World Home To You

Polish Town Thinks Winnie The Pooh Needs A Pair Of Pants

Published November 24, 2014 at 7:25 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Winnie the Pooh may be a beloved storybook character, but he likely will not have a new playground named after him in one town in Poland. Some officials there complained about the bear's immodest clothing. One official said the bear doesn't have a complete wardrobe and is half naked, which, he said, makes the pantless Pooh wholly inappropriate for children. Another official suggested a fully clothed Polish bear might be a better choice. Winnie, reaction?

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As Winnie the Pooh) Oh, bother.

GREENE: It's Morning Edition. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

