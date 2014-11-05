A Look At Colorado, Kansas And New Hampshire Election Results

Republicans have won control of the Senate, reinforced their control of the House and defended some hotly contested governor seats across the country, in

After last night’s midterm elections, hosts Robin Young and Jeremy Hobson touch down in three key states with reporters from the Here & Now Contributor’s Network.

Megan Verlee of Colorado Public Radio tells us about the results of the tight senator and governor races in Colorado, as well as some controversial ballot measures.

In Kansas City, Peggy Lowe of KCUR joins us to talk about Republicans sweeping the races in Kansas.

Josh Rogers, a reporter for New Hampshire Public Radio, discusses the mixed party results in New Hampshire.

Guests

Peggy Lowe, reporter for KCUR in Kansas City.

Josh Rogers, political reporter for NHPR.

Megan Verlee, reporter for Colorado Public Radio.

