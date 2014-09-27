Bringing The World Home To You

Prediction

Published September 27, 2014 at 12:17 PM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, how will people gain access to the White House next? Kyrie O'Connor.

O'CONNOR: Well, it's almost Halloween. So I'm thinking a guy in a Joe Biden mask.

(LAUGHTER)

SHELBY FERO: So Joe Biden?

SAGAL: Shelby Fero.

FERO: I think you mean intruders. It's going to be three kids on top of each other in a trench coat with a mustache. They're just going to walk right in. It's not hard.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Well, they'll get in the way most of them do. They'll win Ohio and Florida.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS, BYLINE: Well, if any of those things happen, we'll ask you about it on WAIT WAIT ...DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Kyrie O'Connor, Shelby Fero and Tom Bodett. Thanks to all of you for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We will see you next week. This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

