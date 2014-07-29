Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Venezuelans Celebrate Chavez With A Focus On His Handwriting

Published July 29, 2014 at 5:35 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Venezuela is honoring the 60th anniversary of the birth of its late leader, Hugo Chavez. Super dedicated Chavistas are commemorating his handwriting - mostly in caps and socialist red. The handwriting is familiar to Venezuelans. Chavez spent hours on national TV writing and drawing to explain his policies. Now it's a computer font, Chavez Pro. The economy is in shambles - so good that the font can be downloaded for free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition