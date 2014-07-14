Bringing The World Home To You

McDonald's Is A Popular Wedding Destination In Hong Kong

Published July 14, 2014 at 7:19 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne.

You know, nothing says happily ever after like a big Mac - at least in Hong Kong. Their McDonald's has become a popular wedding destination. It's fast food venues now offer wedding packages. The Deluxe includes a pair of balloon wedding rings, and a crystal McDonald's house.

It seems the young couples have fond memories of first dates of Hong Kong McDonald's, where true love blossomed under golden arches.

