Time Travel For The Everyday Adventurer

This summer, consider going on a journey of a different kind – a trip through time. NPR books editor Petra Mayer discusses her picks from NPR’s “Book Your Trip” series. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson also recommends “Tuck Everlasting” and “The Sixty-Eight Rooms” series.

Petra Mayer’s Time Travel Book Picks



See the full list here: Turn The Clock Back (Or Forward) With Time-Traveling Tales

More Recommended Reads

Guest

Petra Mayer, NPR books editor. She tweets @Petramatic.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.