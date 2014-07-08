Bringing The World Home To You

Time Travel For The Everyday Adventurer

Published July 8, 2014 at 1:42 PM EDT
Petra Mayer shares books that will send their readers spiraling through time. (Alan Cleaver/Flickr)
Petra Mayer shares books that will send their readers spiraling through time. (Alan Cleaver/Flickr)

This summer, consider going on a journey of a different kind – a trip through time. NPR books editor Petra Mayer discusses her picks from NPR’s “Book Your Trip” series. Here & Now’s Jeremy Hobson also recommends “Tuck Everlasting” and “The Sixty-Eight Rooms” series.

Petra Mayer’s Time Travel Book Picks


See the full list here: Turn The Clock Back (Or Forward) With Time-Traveling Tales

More Recommended Reads

