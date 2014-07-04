On Stage: Orlando Story Club

In today’s “On Stage” segment, we look at the art of storytelling, which has taken off in venues across the country.

We go to Orlando, Florida, and the Orlando Story Club. The club was co-founded by South African-born Robin Cowie, who has a background in bringing powerful stories to life as a former Hollywood producer. He helped launch the pseudo-reality horror genre as co-producer of the 1999 film, “The Blair Witch Project.”

Now he works with regular people who want to share their stories before a crowd. Anyone can take part in the Orlando Story Club. Storytellers are drawn at random from the audience, who have five minutes to weave their yarns in front of a panel of judges.

Cowie shares his story with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

