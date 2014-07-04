Bringing The World Home To You

On Stage: Orlando Story Club

Published July 4, 2014 at 1:40 PM EDT
At the Orlando Story Club, co-founded by a former Hollywood producer, anyone can share their story in front of an audience and judges (Orlando Story Club/Facebook).
In today’s “On Stage” segment, we look at the art of storytelling, which has taken off in venues across the country.

We go to Orlando, Florida, and the Orlando Story Club. The club was co-founded by South African-born Robin Cowie, who has a background in bringing powerful stories to life as a former Hollywood producer. He helped launch the pseudo-reality horror genre as co-producer of the 1999 film, “The Blair Witch Project.”

Now he works with regular people who want to share their stories before a crowd. Anyone can take part in the Orlando Story Club. Storytellers are drawn at random from the audience, who have five minutes to weave their yarns in front of a panel of judges.

Cowie shares his story with Here & Now’s Robin Young.

