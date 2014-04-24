Colleges Move To Ban Selfie Taking At Graduation Ceremonies

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Selfies are now favored by movie stars, astronauts, even the president of the United States. But as we head into commencement season, they have been banned at some college graduations. The University of South Florida told students to think about the dignity of the ceremony before attempting a selfie with the university president as she hands them their diplomas. If you do strike a pose and take a pic of yourself, the university says they might take that diploma back.