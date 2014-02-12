Bringing The World Home To You

Former New Orleans Mayor Found Guilty On 20 Counts

By The Associated Press
Published February 12, 2014 at 2:35 PM EST

A federal jury has convicted former New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin on charges that he accepted bribes, free trips and other gratuities from contractors in exchange for helping them secure millions of dollars in city work while he was in office.

The jury today convicted Nagin of 20 of 21 counts against him.

Nagin was indicted in January 2013 on charges he accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes and truckloads of free granite for his family business in exchange for promoting the interests of a local businessman.

He also was charged with accepting thousands of dollars in payoffs from another businessman for his help in securing city contracts.

Before the verdict was read, Nagin said outside the courtroom that he’s “been at peace with this for a long time. I’m good.”

  • Rick Jervis, reporter for USA Today. He tweets @MrRJervis.

The Associated Press
