Raleigh Police arrest one man connected to I-40 shootings

An arrest has been made in a series of shootings along Interstate 40.

Police took Andrew Thomas Graney, 23, into custody and charged him with one count of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury and eleven counts of Firing a Weapon into an Occupied Vehicle or Dwelling.

Graney was taken into custody in the 2400 block of Kentford Court with another individual. The other individual has been released with no charges.

An arrest has been made in a series of shootings on November 4, 6, and 7. Andrew Thomas



Graney, 23, was taken into custody and charged with multiple offenses.



The full news release is available here: https://t.co/bAtQpGDC1p pic.twitter.com/waBqbMwQ1y — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) November 8, 2024

The Raleigh Police Department said it continues to investigate the shootings and more arrests could be forthcoming. An award of $10,000 has been put out for any information that leads to an arrest.