Something Fishy Is Going On In Michigan

Published November 4, 2013 at 7:04 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

Something fishy is going on in Michigan. A 20-pound carp is campaigning as a write-in candidate for the city council in Ann Arbor. The fish was removed from a pond last year and released into a nearby river. That's the biography, as we understand it. From the candidate's Twitter feed, the fish describes himself as a politician and bottom-feeder. He tweets: Since I have no actual feet, I don't have to stand for anything. People in Michigan cast their votes tomorrow.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

