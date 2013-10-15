Bringing The World Home To You

Pa. Caterpillars Predict Wet, Cold Winter

Published October 15, 2013 at 7:46 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Sit down, Punxsutawney Phil. Over the weekend, people in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, gathered for a weather forecast from caterpillars. Woolly bear caterpillars are black, with a brown stripe down the middle and folklore says the larger the stripe, the milder the winter. At the 17th annual Woolly Worm Winter Weather Prognostication Festival - say that twice - several woolly bears predicted a wet, cold winter ahead. Of course, they were wrong last year. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition