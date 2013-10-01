Bringing The World Home To You

Nail Gun Victim Lives To Tell The Tale

Published October 1, 2013 at 7:03 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with best wishes to a Minnesota man, a carpenter who shot himself in the heart with a nail gun and survived. Doctors removed that nail and gave it to him as a souvenir. According to the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, the surgeon said he was amazingly lucky. Nine out of 10 people won't make it, according to the surgeon. And actually, that's the amazing part, that enough people have shot themselves in the heart with nail guns to have a statistic. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

