After WikiLeaks Drama, Kremlin Goes Old School

Published July 12, 2013 at 7:00 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. While NSA leaker Edward Snowden is still in limbo at a Moscow airport, the Kremlin isn't taking any chances. Its new defense against hackers and leakers? Typewriters. The Kremlin's security agency has bought $15,000 worth of typewriters. A source told a Russian newspaper that after WikiLeaks and the Edward Snowden scandal, the Kremlin decided to, quote, "expand the practice of creating paper documents." It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

