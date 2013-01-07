Bringing The World Home To You

Mass. Cops Egg Each Others House

Published January 7, 2013 at 7:34 AM EST

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Police in Framingham, Massachusetts received word of somebody egging a house. They investigated and found the suspect was a cop, and so was the victim. Investigators say the homeowner is a police sergeant in Newton, Massachusetts. He's the superior officer of the guy who was tossing the eggs. The Metro West Daily News reports that both men were off-duty at the time, and both insist it was just a joke between friends.

