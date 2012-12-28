Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Present Thief Nabbed In France

Published December 28, 2012 at 7:39 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. For a family in France it looked like Christmas was ruined. A thief stole their brightly wrapped presents, which they had left in an unlocked car. But the thief had left them a gift of sorts - his cell phone. When the family went to the police station to report the theft, the alleged thief was there, too, reporting his lost phone. Police arrested him right on the spot and the presents were returned to the family, yep, just in time for the Christmas holiday. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition