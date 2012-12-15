Newtown Father Gives Tearful Tribute To His Daughter

GUY RAZ, HOST:

This evening in Newtown, Connecticut, Robbie Parker, the father of 6-year-old Emilie Parker who was killed in yesterday's shooting spoke publicly about the tragedy.

ROBBIE PARKER: It's a horrific tragedy. And we want everybody to know that our hearts and our prayers go out to them. This includes the family of the shooter. I can imagine how hard this experience must be for you, and I want you to know that our family and our love and our support goes out to you as well.

RAZ: Robbie Parker's voice trembled with emotion as he remembered his daughter Emilie.

PARKER: She's the type of person that could just light up the room. She always had something kind to say about anybody. And her love and the strength that she gave us and the example that she showed us is remarkable. She is an incredible person. And I'm so blessed to be her dad.

RAZ: Robbie Parker speaking about his daughter Emilie, just 6 years old. She was one of 26 victims of the shooting rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.