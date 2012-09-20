Bringing The World Home To You

Correction To Taxpayer Stories

Published September 20, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

We also have a correction for you this morning. Two reports in our air in recent days listed Americans who do not pay income taxes, and those lists included mentions of active duty-military service members. Those statements were too broad.

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Military personnel do pay federal income tax. But there are exemptions for some, including those who are serving in designated combat zones.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

