A Hair-Raising World Record

Published September 13, 2012 at 6:27 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. A man in Japan wanted to make it into the Guinness Book of World Records. Kazuhiro Watanabe considered trying to drink the most hot sauce, but settled on a spicier record. His hairdo - a mohawk - stands more than three feet, 8.6 inches tall. It takes one bottle of gel, two hours and three cans of hairspray to get it upright. On a bad hair day, Watanabe's record-breaking hair falls all the way down to his knees. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

