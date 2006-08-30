Bringing The World Home To You

Alternative Energy Sources Gain Ground

Published August 30, 2006 at 6:00 AM EDT

Author and journalist Vijay Vaitheeswaran discusses the relative merits of alternative energy sources. He says spending on hybrid cars is an investment in the future, more than a way to save money now. Vaitheeswaran also says there are parts of the country, where solar is price competitive with fossil fuels.

Vijay Vaitheeswaran is a correspondent for The Economist and the author of the book Power to the People.

