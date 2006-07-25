Bringing The World Home To You

Book Decries 'Fiasco' in Iraq

Published July 25, 2006 at 11:00 AM EDT

Thomas Ricks, senior Pentagon correspondent for The Washington Post, talks about his new book, Fiasco: The American Military Adventure in Iraq, Ricks, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, takes a hard look at the American military invasion and occupation of Iraq.

Ricks has insider access to top military officials who voice their dismay and frustration with the war, and he combines their opinions with his own observations reporting in the field.

Before Ricks' reporting at the Post, he wrote for The Wall Street Journal. His other books are Making the Corps and A Soldier’s Duty.

